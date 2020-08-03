Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Global smartphone shipments up 28% in Q1, Samsung regains market lead

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 11:00 CET | News
The global smartphone market climbed 28.1 percent year on year to reach total shipments of 351.1 million units in the first quarter of 2021, according to preliminary data from Omdia. The result consolidates the smartphone market's recent recovery after it posted its first annual growth since Q3 2019 in the final quarter of 2020 but the researcher said 2021 is set to be a year of transition with Huawei's role continuing to change, LG exiting the market and a component shortage affecting sales.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / LG / Oppo / Samsung / Vivo / Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Smartphone shipments jump 27% in Q1 led by Samsung - Canalys
Published 29 Apr 2021 14:37 CET | World
Smartphone shipments jumped 27 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 347 million with Samsung at the head, followed by ...

Smartphone market recovers strongly with 26% growth in Q1
Published 29 Apr 2021 11:59 CET | World
The smartphone market grew 25.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to shipments of nearly 346 million devices, according ...

Wereldwijde smartphonemarkt groeit met 28 procent, Samsung weer marktleider - Omdia
Published 29 Apr 2021 11:32 CET | World
De wereldwijde smartphonemarkt groeide jaar op jaar met 28,1 procent en bereikte in het eerste kwartaal van 2021 in totaal 351,1 ...

Global devices in use to hit 6.2 billion this year - Gartner
Published 01 Apr 2021 13:58 CET | World
The number of global devices (mobile phones and PCs including laptops, desktops and tablets) in use globally is set to climb to ...

Smartphone shipments continue recovery in Q1, driven by 5G, latest iPhones - IDC
Published 10 Mar 2021 16:31 CET | World
Smartphone shipments will lift 13.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, after returning to growth in the fourth quarter of ...

Apple becomes top smartphone vendor in Q4 - Gartner
Published 22 Feb 2021 11:11 CET | World
Apple sold the most smartphones in the fourth quarter, for the first time since the same quarter of 2016, according to the latest ...

Smartphone market contracts 7% in 2020, Xiaomi gains most market share
Published 28 Jan 2021 10:55 CET | World
The global smartphone market grew 4.7 percent to shipments of 381.1 million units in Q4 2020, according to data from Omdia. This ...

Global smartphone sales fall 5.7% in Q3, Xiaomi passes Apple for third spot
Published 01 Dec 2020 08:57 CET | World
Smartphone sales to end-users totaled 366 million units in Q3, down 5.7 percent from the third quarter of 2019, according to ...

Global smartphone shipments resilient in Q3, up 28% from Q2 - Omdia
Published 02 Nov 2020 14:05 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments reached 357.4 million units in Q3 2020, down 0.3 percent year-on-year from 360.8 million in Q3 2019, ...

Apple's iPhone 11 is most shipped smartphone worldwide in H1 - study
Published 01 Sep 2020 15:13 CET | World
The iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone worldwide in H1 2020 with shipments of 37.7 million units, according to the latest ...

Global smartphone shipments down 15.7% to 279.7 million in Q2 - Omdia
Published 03 Aug 2020 10:22 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments fell by 15.7 percent year-on-year to 279.7 million in Q2 2020, from 331.8 million units in Q2 2019, ...





Related Info

Smartphone shipments jump 27% in Q1 led by Samsung - Canalys
29 Apr | World | News
Smartphone market recovers strongly with 26% growth in Q1
29 Apr | World | News
Wereldwijde smartphonemarkt groeit met 28 procent, Samsung weer marktleider - Omdia
29 Apr | World | News
Global devices in use to hit 6.2 billion this year - Gartner
1 Apr | World | News
Smartphone shipments continue recovery in Q1, driven by 5G, latest iPhones - IDC
10 Mar | World | News
Apple becomes top smartphone vendor in Q4 - Gartner
22 Feb | World | News
Smartphone market contracts 7% in 2020, Xiaomi gains most market share
28 Jan | World | News
Global smartphone sales fall 5.7% in Q3, Xiaomi passes Apple for third spot
1 Dec 2020 | World | News
Global smartphone shipments resilient in Q3, up 28% from Q2 - Omdia
2 Nov 2020 | World | News
Apple's iPhone 11 is most shipped smartphone worldwide in H1 - study
1 Sep 2020 | World | News
Global smartphone shipments down 15.7% to 279.7 million in Q2 - Omdia
3 Aug 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Apr KPN Q1 2021
30 Apr Digi Communications 2020 results
30 Apr Proximus Q1 2021
30 Apr Charter Communications Q1 2021
30 Apr Megacable Q1 2021
30 Apr Shentel Q1 2021
30 Apr Dtac Q1 2021
30 Apr The Things Conference
01 May The Future City
03 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2021
03 May Maxar Q1 2021
03 May ON Semiconductor Q1 2021
03 May Harmonic Q1 2021
03 May DSP Group Q1 2021
04 May T-Mobile US Q1 2021
04 May WOW! Q1 2021
04 May Infinera Q1 2021
04 May Akamai Q1 2021
04 May McAfee Q1 2021
04 May Viavi fiscal Q3 results
04 May Starhub Q1 2021
04 May RingCentral Q1 2021
04 May Arista Networks Q1 2021
04 May Telenor Q1 2021
04 May 6G Symposium
05 May WANdisco FY results
05 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2021
05 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
05 May Liberty Latin America Q1 2021
05 May Dell Technologies World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now