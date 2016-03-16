Edition: International
Google and SubCom to build new 'Firmina' cable between US and Argentina

Thursday 10 June 2021 | 10:56 CET | News
Cable maker SubCom said it has teamed up with Google to build and deploy a new undersea cable connecting North and South America. The cable, named 'Firmina' after Brazilian abolitionist and author Maria Firmina dos Reis, will run from the East Coast of the United States to Las Toninas in Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil and Punta del Este, Uruguay. Designed as a twelve-fibre pair trunk, Firmina will be Google's second proprietary US to South America cable designed to improve access to the company's services for users in the region.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Google / SubCom
Countries: Latin America / North America / South America
