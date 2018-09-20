Google to build new undersea cable linking US, UK and Spain

Grace Hopper will be equipped with 16 fibre pairs, a significant upgrade to the internet infrastructure connecting the US with Europe, and will be the first cable system to use a novel switching architecture developed in cooperation with SubCom that offers increased reliability and allows Google to better move traffic around outages. The company said it intends to deploy the technology in other systems in the future.
Google said Grace Hopper is its first investment in a private subsea cable route to the UK and its first-ever route to Spain. The Spanish landing point is designed to more tightly integrate the upcoming Google Cloud region in Madrid into the company’s global infrastructure, it added.
Google currently owns 3 other private subsea cables (Dunant between the US and France, Curie between the US and South America plus Equiano between Europe and Africa) and is a member of several global cable operating consortiums.
