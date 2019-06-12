Google to open new Spain cloud region, expand Telefonica partnership

Telefonica and Google Cloud have announced an agreement to expand their existing cloud and cybersecurity partnership to meet the growing technology needs of Spanish businesses, boost the country's digital transformation and post-Covid-19 economic recovery as well as advancing 5G mobile edge computing. As part of the new agreement, Google revealed that it intends to open a new Spanish cloud region in Madrid using Telefonica’s infrastructure.
The region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions and will launch with the standard set of Google Cloud Platform products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Cloud Storage, Spanner and BigQuery. Telefonica said the new region will enable customers to benefit from the resulting integration of communications and cloud services, giving them the opportunity to use Google Cloud products with low latency and high performance while also having the option to store their applications in local public cloud servers.
In addition, the partnership will reinforce the multi-cloud strategy of the new Telefonica Tech business worldwide with the companies planning joint marketing plans and comprehensive security and communications solutions. Telefonica said it will also use Google Cloud services to boost its own digital capabilities in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and application development.
Finally, Telefonica added that its strong infrastructure combined with Google Cloud’s mobile edge platform will also deliver reliable and value-added 5G services to Spanish businesses and consumers.
