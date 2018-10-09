Google reports lower revenues, first ever profit decline in Q2

Revenues slipped 2 percent to USD 38.297 billion from 38.944 billion the year before while the operating profit declined to USD 6.383 billion from 9.180 billion. The net profit decreased to USD 6.959 billion or USD 10.13 per share, from 9.947 billion and 14.21 per share. Capex for the quarter went lower to USD 5.391 billion from 6.126 billion.
Revenues were pulled down by Google Search and Google advertising, off at USD 21.319 billion from 23.642 billion, and down USD 29.867 billion from 32.494 billion respectively. Google Cloud revenues meanwhile advanced to USD 3.007 billion from 2.100 billion, as did Google “other,” increasing to USD 5.124 billion from 4.080. At “other Bets,” revenues slid to USD 148 million from 162 million while the operating loss widened to USD 1.116 billion from 989 million.
Google said it authorised a new share buyback programme in July, of up to USD 28 billion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions