Orange and Google ink cloud partnership, to work on AI, edge computing services

Under the agreement, Google Cloud will support the internal digital transformation of the Orange group, as set out in the operator’s Engage 2025 plan. Google’s expertise in cloud-based analytics and AI tools will help Orange improve its operational efficiency and customer experience. To this end, Orange plans to develop a data analytics and machine-learning platform powered by Google services.
A new centre of excellence will provide Google Cloud support for Orange France and other group subsidiaries, as part of their digital transformation programme. This facility will provide training in data, AI and cloud services for several thousand Orange employees.
The agreement will also strengthen the position of Orange Business Services (OBS) as a multi-cloud service provider. In turn, this will reinforce Google Cloud’s presence in Europe as its services will be offered to OBS enterprise clients.
On the R&D front, the collaboration will focus on the benefits from the integration of edge computing services into the Orange network. The operator said that this work will enhance its connectivity offerings for wholesale, B2B and retail customers.
