Orange and Google ink cloud partnership, to work on AI, edge computing services

Wednesday 29 July 2020 | 08:23 CET | News
Orange has strengthened its ties with Google announcing a strategic agreement covering data, AI and edge computing services. The two partners will collaborate on several fronts and will join forces to open an innovation lab focused on future edge computing applications, as 5G networks are rolled out across Europe.

Under the agreement, Google Cloud will support the internal digital transformation of the Orange group, as set out in the operator’s Engage 2025 plan. Google’s expertise in cloud-based analytics and AI tools will help Orange improve its operational efficiency and customer experience. To this end, Orange plans to develop a data analytics and machine-learning platform powered by Google services. 

A new centre of excellence will provide Google Cloud support for Orange France and other group subsidiaries, as part of their digital transformation programme. This facility will provide training in data, AI and cloud services for several thousand Orange employees.

The agreement will also strengthen the position of Orange Business Services (OBS) as a multi-cloud service provider. In turn, this will reinforce Google Cloud’s presence in Europe as its services will be offered to OBS enterprise clients. 

On the R&D front, the collaboration will focus on the benefits from the integration of edge computing services into the Orange network. The operator said that this work will enhance its connectivity offerings for wholesale, B2B and retail customers.


Categories: General
Companies: Google / Orange / Orange Business Services / Orange France
Countries: France / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Google to invest USD 2 bln in Poland
Published 25 Jun 2020 10:58 CET | Poland
Google plans to invest up to USD 2 billion in its data centre in Poland, reports Puls Biznesu citing Magdalena Dziewguc, the head ...

Google to open new Spain cloud region, expand Telefonica partnership
Published 11 Jun 2020 09:05 CET | Spain
Telefonica and Google Cloud have announced an agreement to expand their existing cloud and cybersecurity partnership to meet the ...

Telia adds Google AI to Telia ACE customer service platform
Published 10 Jun 2020 11:57 CET | World
Telia Company said it has added Google Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) to its Telia ACE customer service platform ...

Google Cloud signs MoU for UK public sector bodies to access cloud services
Published 04 Jun 2020 10:37 CET | United Kingdom
Google Cloud has signed an MoU with the UK Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to boost cloud innovation across the UK public sector....

Google Cloud to expand data centre presence to France in early 2022
Published 01 Jun 2020 12:27 CET | France
Google Cloud is working on a colocation data centre project to gain a presence on French soil, reports L'Usine Nouvelle citing ...

Orange Business Services appoints Cedric Prevost to lead new 'Cloud of Trust' division
Published 06 May 2020 12:14 CET | World
Orange Business Services (OBS) has created a division focused on sovereign cloud services, which will be headed by Cedric ...





