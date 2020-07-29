Edition: International
Liberty Global begins edge data centre joint venture with Digital Colony

Friday 21 May 2021 | 09:11 CET | News
Liberty Global has joined up with investment firm Digital Colony to launch a joint venture dedicated to developing edge data centres in Europe. Creation of the new AtlasEdge Data Centres company is still subject to regulatory and merger control approvals but the parent companies expect the transaction to close in the third quarter. No financial details were provided about the deal. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Liberty Global / UPC / Virgin Media
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

