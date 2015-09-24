Edition: International
Liberty Global sees upturn in organic revenue in Q1 as customer growth strengthens

Thursday 6 May 2021 | 08:49 CET | News
Liberty Global reported improving commercial trends in Q1, with a return to organic revenue growth of 0.2 percent and a strong increase in broadband subscribers. Adjusted free cash flow more than doubled to USD 93 million, and the company maintained its outlook for an increase to USD 1.35 billion in the full year. 

