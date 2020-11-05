Edition: International
Liberty Global meets guidance in Q4, sees stronger underlying revenues in 2021

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 10:01 CET | News
Liberty Global posted slightly lower underlying sales and EBITDA in the fourth quarter, still affected by the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lower B2B and roaming revenue and loss of premium sports content. The company noted that it was nevertheless able to meet or exceed expectations for the year and that its efforts to reduce capital intensity helped it deliver an adjusted free cash flow for the year of USD 1.1 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: Liberty Global / O2 / Sunrise / Telefonica / UPC / Virgin Media
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

