Colt sells 12 data centres in Europe to AtlasEdge

Tuesday 2 November 2021 | 14:31 CET | News
Colt has completed the sale of twelve of its data centres in Europe to AtlasEdge Data Centres. The portfolio includes data centres in key tier one and tier two markets across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: AtlasEdge Data Centres / Colt / Colt Data Centre Services
Countries: Europe
