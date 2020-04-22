Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Liberty Global increases share buybacks as Q2 growth recovers

Friday 30 July 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
Liberty Global announced second-quarter revenues up 14.1 percent year-on-year- to USD 3.1 billion, as the sports and advertising markets recovered from the initial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organic growth reached 3.4 percent, with growth in all markets, the company said. Adjusted EBITDA rose 5.4 percent to USD 1.3 billion, and the company announced plans to expand its share buyback programme. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Iliad / Liberty Global / UPC / UPC Poland / Virgin Media
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

VodafoneZiggo sales up 3% in Q2, led by growth in business market
Published 30 Jul 2021 08:59 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo reported revenues up 3.0 percent in the second quarter to EUR 1.0 billion, while EBITDA fell 2.1 percent to EUR 473 ...

Telenet lifts revenues 4%, triples net profit in Q2
Published 29 Jul 2021 13:39 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Telenet Group said revenues increased to EUR 642.4 million in the second quarter, up 4 percent from the year ...

Virgin Media O2 ends Q2 with 54.58 million accesses, up 6.7% year-on-year
Published 29 Jul 2021 12:18 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media O2 ended Q2 2021 with a total of 54.58 million accesses, up 6.7 percent from 51.17 million at end-June 2020. ...

Virgin Media O2 to upgrade cable network to FTTP by 2028
Published 29 Jul 2021 10:56 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to upgrade its UK fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) by 2028. This investment ...

LibertyGlobal again tests interest in fibre with FibreNova name
Published 01 Jul 2021 10:51 CET | Belgium
Liberty Global is again testing interest in fibre services with a temporary website for a new provider, this time called ...

Liberty Global puts Virgin Media Ireland up for sale - report
Published 28 Jun 2021 11:23 CET | Ireland
Liberty Global has put its Irish business up for sale following the merger of Virgin Media and O2 in the UK, reports The Times....

Liberty Global begins edge data centre joint venture with Digital Colony
Published 21 May 2021 09:11 CET | Europe
Liberty Global has joined up with investment firm Digital Colony to launch a joint venture dedicated to developing edge data ...

Liberty Global to deliver 10 Gbps with rollout of Remote PHY

Published 18 May 2021 11:00 CET | Europe
Cable operator Liberty Global said it is moving forward with the rollout of Remote PHY (R-PHY) technology in Europe, together ...

Liberty Global sees upturn in organic revenue in Q1 as customer growth strengthens
Published 06 May 2021 08:49 CET | Europe
Liberty Global reported improving commercial trends in Q1, with a return to organic revenue growth of 0.2 percent and a strong ...





Related Info

VodafoneZiggo sales up 3% in Q2, led by growth in business market
08:59 | Netherlands | News
Telenet lifts revenues 4%, triples net profit in Q2
29 Jul | Belgium | News
Virgin Media O2 ends Q2 with 54.58 million accesses, up 6.7% year-on-year
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Virgin Media O2 to upgrade cable network to FTTP by 2028
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News
LibertyGlobal again tests interest in fibre with FibreNova name
1 Jul | Belgium | News
Liberty Global puts Virgin Media Ireland up for sale - report
28 Jun | Ireland | News
Liberty Global begins edge data centre joint venture with Digital Colony
21 May | Europe | News
Liberty Global to deliver 10 Gbps with rollout of Remote PHY
18 May | Europe | News
Liberty Global sees upturn in organic revenue in Q1 as customer growth strengthens
6 May | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jul Proximus Q2 2021
30 Jul NEC fiscal Q1
30 Jul Charter Communications Q2 2021
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2021
02 Aug DSP Group Q2 2021
02 Aug ON Semiconductor Q2
02 Aug DZS Q2
02 Aug Harmonic Q2
02 Aug SBA Communications Q2
02 Aug NXP Semiconductors Q2
02 Aug Arista Networks Q2
02 Aug Ceragon Networks Q2
03 Aug Bredband2 Q2 2021
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2021
03 Aug Sequans Q2 2021
03 Aug Akamai Technologies Q2 2021
03 Aug Infinera Q3 2021
03 Aug Alibaba Q2 2021
03 Aug NeoPhotonics Q2 2021
04 Aug Aferian interim results
04 Aug Liberty Latin America Q2 2021
04 Aug Smith Micro Q2 2021
04 Aug Inseego Q2 2021
04 Aug Qorvo fiscal Q1
04 Aug Roku Q2 2021
04 Aug Digi International fiscal Q3
04 Aug EA fiscal Q1
04 Aug Intred Q2 2021
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
04 Aug Lumen Technologies Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now