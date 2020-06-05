Edition: International
Capgemini and Orange create Bleu to offer sovereign cloud in France, partner with Microsoft

Thursday 27 May 2021 | 10:57 CET | News
Capgemini and Orange intend to establish a new company in France, with the aim to provide sovereign cloud services compliant with the new 'Cloud de Confiance' (Trusted Cloud) certification, recently unveiled by the French government. Named Bleu, the company will rely on the expertise of its two majority investors to meet the needs of critical infrastructure organisations and public entities, such as hospitals and local authorities. The 'Cloud de Confiance' certification is an evolution of the SecNumCloud qualification process managed by French IT security agency ANSSI.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Capgemini / Microsoft / Orange
Countries: France
Related

French govt presents new initiatives under national cloud strategy

Published 18 May 2021 09:21 CET | France
The French government announced a national programme to help the public and private sectors in their digital transformation, by ...

Microsoft to allow all EU clients to store data in region by 2022
Published 07 May 2021 10:20 CET | Europe
Microsoft has confirmed that it allow all commercial and public sector customers in the European Union to process and store their ...

Gaia-X adds 212 new members including Ericsson, Huawei, A1, TIM
Published 06 Apr 2021 10:38 CET | Europe
The European data infrastructure Gaia-X has admitted 212 new companies and research organisations as members. Around 40 percent ...

OVHcloud and Capgemini extend collaboration to develop joint sovereign cloud offering
Published 16 Feb 2021 11:30 CET | Europe
OVHcloud and Capgemini have strengthened their ties by agreeing a worldwide collaboration focused on sovereign cloud services. ...

Orange Business Services brings managed offering to OVHcloud infrastructure

Published 09 Feb 2021 12:47 CET | France
Orange Business Services (OBS) said that it will support clients who choose to rely on OVHcloud's infrastructure in France for ...

Orange and Google ink cloud partnership, to work on AI, edge computing services
Published 29 Jul 2020 08:23 CET | France
Orange has strengthened its ties with Google announcing a strategic agreement covering data, AI and edge computing services. The ...

Germany, France launch second phase of European cloud infrastructure Gaia-X
Published 05 Jun 2020 08:50 CET | Europe | Update: 05 Jun 2020 09:41 CET
German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier has introduced the second step of the European Cloud project Gaia-X with his ...





