Scaleway withdraws from European cloud project Gaia-X

Tuesday 23 November 2021 | 15:58 CET | News
Scaleway, the cloud computing subsidiary of French operator lliad, announced it's withdrawing from the European cloud project Gaia-X. While the company was one of the founding members of Gaia-X last year, Scaleway said it did not expect the project to meet its original goal of helping Europe win back its digital sovereignty. 

Categories: General
Companies: Alibaba / Amazon / Atos / Deutsche Telekom / Google / Huawei / Iliad / Microsoft / Orange / Siemens
Countries: Europe
