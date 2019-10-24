Edition: International
Nokia to migrate global data centres to Google Cloud

Wednesday 14 October 2020 | 18:48 CET | News
Nokia has ahreed a five-year contract to migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure to Google Cloud. Nokia will migrate its data centres and servers around the world, as well as various software applications, onto Google Cloud infrastructure. 

Nokia expects the deal to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs.

Under the deal, whose terms were not disclosed, Nokia will use a suite of Google Cloud products and professional services. Nokia and Google Cloud worked together for the past few months to design a highly customised migration approach that will allow Nokia to exit its IT data centres on a rapid schedule, while minimising business impact and setting a strong foundation for the future. Google Cloud will deploy strategic systems integrators, products specialists, and engineers to ensure a stable migration.

Nokia’s infrastructure and applications will run in the public cloud or in a Software-as-a-Service model going forward. Deployment of the migration started and is expected to extend over an 18- to 24-month period.


Categories: General
Companies: Google / Nokia
Countries: World
