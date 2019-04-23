Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020

Thursday 6 February 2020 | 08:44 CET | News

Nokia reported a strong improvement in profits for the fourth quarter, despite flat revenues for the period. Profits were still down over the full year, and the company said it will focus this year on its mobile access business and cash flow, with the hope of paying a dividend by year-end. 

Quarterly operating profit was up 45 percent to EUR 803 million, and the adjusted operating margin reached 16.4 percent, compared to 16.3 percent a year ago. EPS more than tripled, to EUR 0.10 from EUR 0.03 in Q4 2018, driven by the cost savings programme.

Over the full year, adjusted EPS was still down slightly, to EUR 0.22 from EUR 0.23 in 2018, which Nokia blamed on lower gross profit, particularly from the Mobile Access business. Annual revenues rose 3 percent to EUR 23.3 billion, while the adjusted operating margin fell to 8.6 percent from 9.7 percent. 

No dividend until 2021

CEO Rajeew Suri said the Q4 results were a strong finish to a challenging year. While the group made progress in strategic growth areas such as enterprise and software, the mobile networks business still needed work. In addition, the group continued to burn cash, with the net cash position nearly halving over the year to EUR 1.7 billion. Nokia said it aimed to pay a dividend once cash exceeded EUR 2 billion, but this is unlikely to happen in the first three quarters of 2020. This means any dividend would be authorised only in Q4 and paid out in 2021. 

For the full year, Nokia aims to improve adjusted EPS to EUR 0.25, plus or minus 5 cents, reach an adjusted operating margin of 9.5 percent, plus or minus 1.5 percent, and achieve positive recurring cash flow. The long-term margin target remains 12-14 percent. 

Challenging Chinese market

The outlook is based on an expected performance in line with the market, which is forecast flat on a constant currency basis in 2020 excluding China. Nokia said it's decided to exclude China, as pursuing further market share there "presents significant profitability challenges" given the market's "unique dynamics". Other risks include merger-related delays in US orders, weaker demand in India due to increased regulatory fees there and disruptions to the supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak. 

Cash and profits are expected again to be weighted to Q4 in 2020, while the mobile access business will remain highly competitive in the race for 5G contracts. Nokia said it will continue to focus on cost reductions and accelerating its product roadmap, in order to maintain the scale necessary to compete. 

5G win rate

The company also announced two KPIs for the Mobile Access business which it will report throughout 2020 to chart progress in improving the business. These are the proportion of 5G shipments that are '5G Powered by ReefShark', in order to show progress in driving 5G product cost reductions. These new products made up 10 percent of 5G shipments in the fourth quarter, and Nokia aims to increase this to over 35 percent by year-end and 70 percent in 2021. 

The other metric is the weighted 5G win rate. This factors in customer size and measures how Nokia is doing converting its end-2018 4G footprint, as well as adding new 5G customers where it did not previously have a 4G installed base. At the end of 2019, the 5G win rate was over 100 percent outside of China and in the mid 90s range including China, reflecting strong performance, the company said. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia launches Network Operations Software for managing 5G networks
Published 03 Feb 2020 11:21 CET | World
Nokia launched the Nokia Network Operations Master to provide communication service providers with highly-automated and scalable ...

Nokia grows order book to 63 signed 5G contracts
Published 09 Jan 2020 09:41 CET | World
Nokia has increased its total 5G contract wins to 63, up from 50 in November 2019. The total includes AT&T, KDDI, Korea Telecom, ...

Nokia scraps COO post, Erlemeier leaves company on 01 January
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:21 CET | World
Nokia has announced that it is discontinuing the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and distributing its various functions to ...

Nokia launches cyber-security platform for 5G era

Published 01 Nov 2019 06:47 CET | World
Nokia launched NetGuard Adaptive Security Operations, a platform that gives communication service providers (CSPs) a highly ...

Nokia cuts outlook, drops dividend on tough competition in 5G market
Published 24 Oct 2019 08:46 CET | World
Nokia has cut its outlook for this year and next, citing tough competition in the early days of the 5G market. The company said ...

Nokia registers over 2,000 5G patents
Published 09 Oct 2019 09:02 CET | World
Nokia has declared over 2,000 patent families to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) as essential for the ...

Nokia inaugurates 'Future X' 5G research lab in Finland
Published 25 Sep 2019 08:51 CET | Finland
Nokia has inaugurated a new lab at its global headquarters in Espoo, Finland, that it says will act as a showcase for its full ...

Nokia introduces new VR-based 5G test lab
Published 23 Apr 2019 16:36 CET | World
Nokia has revealed details of the patent-pending 5G virtual testing environment it has built in Oulu, Finland, to make 5G ...





Related Info

Nokia launches Network Operations Software for managing 5G networks
3 Feb | World | News
Nokia grows order book to 63 signed 5G contracts
9 Jan | World | News
Nokia scraps COO post, Erlemeier leaves company on 01 January
26 Nov 2019 | World | News
Nokia launches cyber-security platform for 5G era
1 Nov 2019 | World | News
Nokia cuts outlook, drops dividend on tough competition in 5G market
24 Oct 2019 | World | News
Nokia registers over 2,000 5G patents
9 Oct 2019 | World | News
Nokia inaugurates 'Future X' 5G research lab in Finland
25 Sep 2019 | Finland | News
Nokia introduces new VR-based 5G test lab
23 Apr 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb ALE Connex
06 Feb Synaptics fiscal Q2
06 Feb T-Mobile US Q4 2019
06 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
06 Feb Pixelworks Q4 2019
06 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4 2019
06 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
06 Feb Viasat fiscal Q3
06 Feb Swisscom Q4 2019
06 Feb Nokia Q4 2019
06 Feb VeriSign Q4 2019
06 Feb Fortinet Q4 2019
06 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
06 Feb NortonLifeLock fiscal Q3
06 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2019
06 Feb Pinterest Q4 2019
06 Feb BCE Q4 2019
06 Feb Teradata Q4 2019
06 Feb MobileIron Q4 2019
07 Feb MediaTek Q4
07 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
10 Feb TDC Q4 2019
10 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2019
10 Feb RingCentral Q4 2019
10 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now