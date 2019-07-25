Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Nokia meets reduced FY outlook, sees 'transition year' in 2021 on 5G investment

Thursday 4 February 2021 | 08:57 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Nokia reported fourth-quarter sales down 5 percent year-on-year to EUR 6.6 billion, hurt by continued weakness in its Mobile Access business. The company's net result was a loss of EUR 0.46 per share, versus a profit of EUR 0.10 a year ago, due to a EUR 2.9 billion reversal of deferred tax assets in Finland. Nokia reported adjusted profits for the full year at the high end of its reduced outlook issued in October, while warning that 2021 would be a "year of transition" as it works on improving its position in the 5G market. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Omzetdaling bij Nokia, fabrikant waarschuwt voor 'overgangsjaar' door investeringen in 5G
Published 04 Feb 2021 10:53 CET | World
De omzet van Nokia is in het vierde kwartaal jaar-op-jaar met 5 procent gedaald tot EUR 6,6 miljard, vooral door de aanhoudende ...

Nokia appoints Batra as new chief strategy and technology officer
Published 17 Dec 2020 08:46 CET | World
Nokia has appointed a new chief strategy and technology officer from 18 January. Nishant Batra joins Nokia from automotive tech ...

Nokia targets breakeven in mobile business in 2021, expansion in open RAN, cloud software
Published 16 Dec 2020 08:59 CET | World
Nokia is providing a mid-term update on its strategy. At a meeting with analysts the company will discuss the strategy for its ...

Nokia to lose president of global services Goel
Published 09 Dec 2020 10:11 CET | World
Nokia's Sanjay Goel, president of the company's global services, will be leaving the firm as it prepares for its new, ...

Nokia CTO Weldon to leave in March 2021
Published 25 Nov 2020 09:01 CET | World
Marcus Weldon has confirmed on Twitter that he is stepping down as CTO of Nokia, after 11 years in the position and 25 years with ...

Nokia CMO to depart company from January
Published 09 Nov 2020 09:03 CET | World
Nokia has announced the departure of Barry French, its CMO since 2014, at the end of the year. The new was given on LinkedIn, ...

Nokia announces new organisation structure, plans more strategy changes after FY outlook cut
Published 29 Oct 2020 08:10 CET | World
Nokia's new CEO is changing the company's operating model and management team, ahead of expected bigger changes to be announced ...

Nokia shares jump after report of hostile takeover attempt
Published 17 Apr 2020 09:34 CET | World
Nokia declined to comment on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile ...

Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020
Published 06 Feb 2020 08:44 CET | World
Nokia reported a strong improvement in profits for the fourth quarter, despite flat revenues for the period. Profits were still ...

Nokia cuts outlook, drops dividend on tough competition in 5G market
Published 24 Oct 2019 08:46 CET | World
Nokia has cut its outlook for this year and next, citing tough competition in the early days of the 5G market. The company said ...

Nokia sales growth improves to 7% in Q2
Published 25 Jul 2019 08:21 CET | World
Nokia reported a better second quarter compared to Q1, with revenues up 7 percent and the operating loss reducing. The network ...





Related Info

Omzetdaling bij Nokia, fabrikant waarschuwt voor 'overgangsjaar' door investeringen in 5G
10:53 | World | News
Nokia appoints Batra as new chief strategy and technology officer
17 Dec 2020 | World | News
Nokia targets breakeven in mobile business in 2021, expansion in open RAN, cloud software
16 Dec 2020 | World | News
Nokia to lose president of global services Goel
9 Dec 2020 | World | News
Nokia CTO Weldon to leave in March 2021
25 Nov 2020 | World | News
Nokia CMO to depart company from January
9 Nov 2020 | World | News
Nokia announces new organisation structure, plans more strategy changes after FY outlook cut
29 Oct 2020 | World | News
Nokia shares jump after report of hostile takeover attempt
17 Apr 2020 | World | News
Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020
6 Feb 2020 | World | News
Nokia cuts outlook, drops dividend on tough competition in 5G market
24 Oct 2019 | World | News
Nokia sales growth improves to 7% in Q2
25 Jul 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb Nokia Q4 2020
04 Feb Swisscom Q4 2020
04 Feb BT fiscal Q3
04 Feb NortonLifeLock Q3
04 Feb Teradata Q4
04 Feb BCE Q4 results
04 Feb DSP Group Q4 2020
04 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
04 Feb Snap Q4 2020
04 Feb Sohu Q4 2020
04 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb T-Mobile US Q4 2020
04 Feb Profile: VOO
05 Feb PCCW FY results
05 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2020
05 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
05 Feb TDC Q4 2020
08 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2020
08 Feb Telkom Q3 trading update
08 Feb Kcell Q4 2020
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb Telecom Itala (TIM) Q4 2020
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now