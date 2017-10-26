Edition: International
Nokia targets 10-13% operating margin in FY 2023 in new 3-stage strategy

Thursday 18 March 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Nokia said on the occasion of its Capital Markets Day that it expects its comparable operating margin to rise to between 10 percent and 13 percent in 2023, and to grow faster than the market in full-year 2023. It announced three stages toward sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership, with a "new company purpose" and new ways of working. It reiterates its financial outlook for FY 2021.

This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

