Nokia beats FY operating margin target, sees smaller improvement in 2022

Tuesday 11 January 2022 | 08:48 CET | News
Nokia said it beat its operating margin target for 2021, in part thanks to one-off items like profits from venture capital investments. The company achieved a comparable operating margin of 12.4-12.6 percent, according to preliminary estimates, better than the forecast of 10-12 percent. For 2022, the company targets a margin of 11-13.5 percent.

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
