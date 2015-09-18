Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Nokia maintains FY outlook as underlying Q3 profit grows 30%

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 08:41 CET | News
Nokia maintained its outlook for full-year sales, despite a small slowdown to 2 percent revenue growth in the third quarter. The company said it also expects to achieve the high end of its annual forecast for the adjusted operating margin, after a strong improvement in profitability in the past quarter.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia handhaaft FY-vooruitzichten na 30% stijging bedrijfsresultaat
Published 28 Oct 2021 10:37 CET | World
Nokia handhaaft zijn vooruitzichten voor de verkoop voor het hele jaar, ondanks een kleine vertraging tot 2 procent omzetgroei in ...

Nokia chosen by United Group to upgrade core networks in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia

Published 11 Aug 2021 16:33 CET | Bulgaria
Nokia said it has been chosen by United Group to deliver cloud-native core network products in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, ...

Nokia improves FY sales, margin outlook after solid Q2 results
Published 29 Jul 2021 09:30 CET | World
Nokia has raised its outlook as promised, after reporting improved results for the second quarter. The new forecast for revenues ...

Nokia expects to lift outlook for 2021
Published 13 Jul 2021 09:14 CET | World
Nokia said it saw continued strength in the business in the second quarter. Taken with the positive first quarter, the latest ...

Nokia improves profit margins in Q1 as sales return to growth of 3%
Published 29 Apr 2021 09:34 CET | World
Nokia reported a return to sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 3 percent to EUR 5.1 billion and growing 9 percent ...





Related Info

Nokia handhaaft FY-vooruitzichten na 30% stijging bedrijfsresultaat
10:37 | World | News
Nokia chosen by United Group to upgrade core networks in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia
11 Aug | Bulgaria | News
Nokia improves FY sales, margin outlook after solid Q2 results
29 Jul | World | News
Nokia expects to lift outlook for 2021
13 Jul | World | News
Nokia improves profit margins in Q1 as sales return to growth of 3%
29 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
27 Oct Android Dev Summit
28 Oct Millicom Q3 2021
28 Oct CyrusOne Q3
28 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3
28 Oct Rovio Q3 2021
28 Oct MTN Nigeria Q3 2021
28 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3
28 Oct Comcast Q3
28 Oct Nokia Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
28 Oct Swisscom Q3 2021
28 Oct American Tower Corporation Q3
28 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
28 Oct HKBN FY results
28 Oct Amazon Q3
28 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2021
28 Oct CoreSite Q3 2021
28 Oct Airtel Africa Q3 2021
28 Oct Veon Q3 2021
28 Oct Apple fiscal Q3
28 Oct Telenet Q3 2021
28 Oct Cellnex Q3 2021
28 Oct Berec stakeholders forum
28 Oct Facebook Connect
29 Oct Proximus Q3 2021
29 Oct Tecnotree Q3 results
29 Oct Charter Communications Q3
29 Oct Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
29 Oct NEC fiscal Q2
29 Oct Shentel Q3 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now