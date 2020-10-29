Edition: International
Nokia improves profit margins in Q1 as sales return to growth of 3%

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Nokia reported a return to sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 3 percent to EUR 5.1 billion and growing 9 percent on a constant currency basis. The adjusted operating margin improved to 10.9 percent from 2.4 percent a year ago, and CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company has a good chance to achieve the high end of its targeted range of 7-10 percent over the full year. 

