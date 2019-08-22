Nokia names Lundmark to replace Suri as CEO from September

Nokia said it has appointed Pekka Lundmark as president and chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Rajeev Suri. Lundmark is expected to take up the new role on 01 September after leaving his current position as president and CEO of Finnish energy company Fortum. Suri had already told the board that he was considering stepping down at some point.
Before he joined Fortum, Lundmark served as president and CEO of Konecranes, and from 1990-2000 he held several executive positions at Nokia, including vice president of strategy and business development at Nokia Networks.
Suri had already indicated his intention to step down from his role once a solid succession plan was in place, Nokia said. The board has been working closely with Suri to develop internal candidates and identify external ones. He said that after 25 years at Nokia, he now wants to "do something different". He will leave his current position on 31 August but continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia board until 01 January 2021.
The company said that during Suri's tenure as CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks, he led a significant consolidation of the telecommunications infrastructure sector, a fundamental turnaround of Nokia Siemens Networks including the disposal of several non-core assets, "massive" growth in the company’s highly profitable patent licensing business, the integration of Alcatel-Lucent, and successful diversification into new software and enterprise markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions