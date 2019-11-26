Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Nokia to replace CFO from September

Thursday 11 June 2020 | 08:56 CET | News

Nokia has appointed Marco Wiren as CFO and member of the Group Leadership Team, replacing Kristian Pullola. Wiren will join Nokia from September, when the company's new CEO also will start. He comes from Finnish group Wartsila, where he is the current president of Wartsila Energy. 

Wiren has held a number of CFO and other senior financial roles, including CFO of Wartsila Group, CFO of SSAB and CFO of Eltel Networks. He also serves as Vice Chair of Neste, a company that provides renewable energy solutions. 

Pullola has served as CFO since January 2017 and will step down from 31 August. He will remain with the company until around the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. During his 21 years at Nokia, Pullola played a key role in the transformation of the company, including the sale of the Devices business to Microsoft and the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Eltel Networks / Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia shares jump after report of hostile takeover attempt
Published 17 Apr 2020 09:34 CET | World
Nokia declined to comment on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile ...

Nokia names Lundmark to replace Suri as CEO from September
Published 02 Mar 2020 09:27 CET | World
Nokia said it has appointed Pekka Lundmark as president and chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Rajeev Suri. Lundmark is ...

Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020
Published 06 Feb 2020 08:44 CET | World
Nokia reported a strong improvement in profits for the fourth quarter, despite flat revenues for the period. Profits were still ...

Nokia scraps COO post, Erlemeier leaves company on 01 January
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:21 CET | World
Nokia has announced that it is discontinuing the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and distributing its various functions to ...





Related Info

Nokia shares jump after report of hostile takeover attempt
17 Apr | World | News
Nokia names Lundmark to replace Suri as CEO from September
2 Mar | World | News
Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020
6 Feb | World | News
Nokia scraps COO post, Erlemeier leaves company on 01 January
26 Nov 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jun SeaChange Q1
11 Jun Frontier Communications Q1 update
11 Jun Snap Partner Summit
12 Jun Zayo fiscal Q1
12 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q1
15 Jun International Telecoms Week
15 Jun Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q1
16 Jun Oracle fiscal Q4
16 Jun Cisco Live!
16 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now