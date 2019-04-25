Edition: International
Nokia looking at strategic options amid pressure on results - report

Thursday 27 February 2020 | 09:08 CET | News

Nokia is exploring strategic options, including possible asset sales or mergers, as fierce competition weighs on its results, people familiar with the company's plans told Bloomberg. The company has hired advisers to weigh its options, which could also include shifting investments or balance-sheet adjustments. 

The report noted it was not certain Nokia would take any action. Another unnamed source close to the company told Reuters that there was "no truth to the report", while Nokia declined to comment.

The Bloomberg report sent the company's share price around 6 percent higher. 


