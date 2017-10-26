Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Nokia improves margins on small drop in Q1 sales, sees Q2 impact from coronavirus

Thursday 30 April 2020 | 08:50 CET | News

Nokia reported improved underlying profits in the first quarter, thanks to its cost reduction efforts and a limited impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. While revenues were down 2 percent to EUR 4.9 billion, adjusted operating profit was a positive EUR 116 million versus a loss of EUR 59 million a year ago. The company said it expects Q2 to show the most impact from the coronavirus crisis and slightly lowered the mid-point of its full-year outlook. 

The company estimates that the Covid-19 outbreak took around EUR 200 million off sales in the quarter, due mainly to supply chain disruptions in China. As such, the sales are expected to shift to future periods, rather than be totally lost. Nokia said the pandemic had not impacted its 5G product development and mitigation measures had protected R&D. A global command centre is managing the impact on its supply chain and 25 factories around the world

The company's bottom line remained a loss of EUR 100 million, versus a loss of EUR 442 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.01, compared to a loss of EUR 0.02 in Q1 2019, with the improvement driven by higher gross profit in Mobile Access, continued progress on cost savings and a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. This was partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access, Nokia said. 

Nokia ended the quarter with net cash of EUR 1.3 billion, after an outflow of around EUR 0.4 billion in the seasonally weak period. The company said it drew down the EUR 500 million credit facility received from the EIB in 2018 and still has access to another EUR 1.5 billion undrawn facility, while it's also looking at other opportunities to strengthen liquidity. 

For the full year, the company now expects EPS of EUR 0.23, plus of minus 5 cents, compared to a previous mid-point of EUR 0.25. The adjusted operating margin is estimated at 9.0 percent, plus or minus 1.5 percent, compared to the earlier midpoint of 9.5 percent. In Q1, the margin reached 2.4 percent. Nokia still expects positive free cash flow for the full year. 

The company also downgraded its outlook for the addressable market (excluding China), to a decline on a constant currency basis compared to the previous forecast of flat. This is due largely to the Covid-19 impact, which is expected to be felt especially in Q2. Nokia still expects a stronger second half of 2020, with most of its profit and cash flow to be realised in Q4, but noted there is uncertainty still about the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic impact. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia shares jump after report of hostile takeover attempt
Published 17 Apr 2020 09:34 CET | World
Nokia declined to comment on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile ...

Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020
Published 06 Feb 2020 08:44 CET | World
Nokia reported a strong improvement in profits for the fourth quarter, despite flat revenues for the period. Profits were still ...





Related Info

Nokia shares jump after report of hostile takeover attempt
17 Apr | World | News
Nokia improves profits on flat sales in Q4, targets improved cash flow in 2020
6 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 May Charter Communications Q1 2020
01 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
01 May FTTH in the Netherlands 2020
04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now