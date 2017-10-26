Nokia improves margins on small drop in Q1 sales, sees Q2 impact from coronavirus

Nokia reported improved underlying profits in the first quarter, thanks to its cost reduction efforts and a limited impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. While revenues were down 2 percent to EUR 4.9 billion, adjusted operating profit was a positive EUR 116 million versus a loss of EUR 59 million a year ago. The company said it expects Q2 to show the most impact from the coronavirus crisis and slightly lowered the mid-point of its full-year outlook.
The company estimates that the Covid-19 outbreak took around EUR 200 million off sales in the quarter, due mainly to supply chain disruptions in China. As such, the sales are expected to shift to future periods, rather than be totally lost. Nokia said the pandemic had not impacted its 5G product development and mitigation measures had protected R&D. A global command centre is managing the impact on its supply chain and 25 factories around the world
The company's bottom line remained a loss of EUR 100 million, versus a loss of EUR 442 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.01, compared to a loss of EUR 0.02 in Q1 2019, with the improvement driven by higher gross profit in Mobile Access, continued progress on cost savings and a net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses. This was partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate product roadmaps and cost competitiveness in Mobile Access, Nokia said.
Nokia ended the quarter with net cash of EUR 1.3 billion, after an outflow of around EUR 0.4 billion in the seasonally weak period. The company said it drew down the EUR 500 million credit facility received from the EIB in 2018 and still has access to another EUR 1.5 billion undrawn facility, while it's also looking at other opportunities to strengthen liquidity.
For the full year, the company now expects EPS of EUR 0.23, plus of minus 5 cents, compared to a previous mid-point of EUR 0.25. The adjusted operating margin is estimated at 9.0 percent, plus or minus 1.5 percent, compared to the earlier midpoint of 9.5 percent. In Q1, the margin reached 2.4 percent. Nokia still expects positive free cash flow for the full year.
The company also downgraded its outlook for the addressable market (excluding China), to a decline on a constant currency basis compared to the previous forecast of flat. This is due largely to the Covid-19 impact, which is expected to be felt especially in Q2. Nokia still expects a stronger second half of 2020, with most of its profit and cash flow to be realised in Q4, but noted there is uncertainty still about the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic impact.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions