Wireless

Nokia grows order book to 63 signed 5G contracts

Thursday 9 January 2020 | 09:41 CET | News

Nokia has increased its total 5G contract wins to 63, up from 50 in November 2019. The total includes AT&T, KDDI, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, NTT Docomo, O2, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Sprint, STC, T-Mobile US, Verizon, Vodafone Italy and Zain Saudi Arabia. Nokia said it expects to add "many more new deals" this year. 

The 63 signed commercial contracts exclude any other type of 5G agreements, such as paid network trials, pilots or demonstrations. If such agreements were to be included, the total number of 5G agreements would reach over 100, Nokia said. The group counts more than 350 customers for 4G.  

The company noted that its equipment has been selected by many of the early 5G adopters. It's working with all four nationwide operators in the US, all three operators in South Korea and all three nationwide operators in Japan. The early start should provide it with extra expertise to assist the next wave of operators launching 5G. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / KDDI / LG Uplus / Nokia / NTT DoCoMo / O2 / SK Telecom / Softbank / Sprint / STC / T-Mobile US / Verizon / Vodafone Italy / Zain Saudi Arabia
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

