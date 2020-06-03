Edition: International
Google facing class action of at least USD 5 bln for gathering private browsing information

Wednesday 3 June 2020 | 09:23 CET | News
Google has been accused of secretly gathering information about people’s browsing information, even when they are in  “incognito” mode, Reuters reported, saying the company is now facing a class action suit. Plaintiffs are seeking at least USD 5 billion, saying millions of users have been affected by the company’s actions since June 2016, even when browsing in “private” mode. A spokesperson for Google said the company will defend itself vigorously against the claims. 

The suit was filed on 2 June in the federal court in San Jose, California. Specifically, the complaint states Google gathers data through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and other applications and website plug-ins, including smartphone app. The company allegedly engages in these actions even when users don’t click on Google-supported ads. The suit is seeking at least USD 5,000 of damages per user for violations of the federal wiretapping and California privacy laws. 

The complaint said the information gathered gives Google information about user friends, hobbies, favourite foods, shopping habits and the “most intimate and potentially embarrassing things” they search for online.


Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: United States
