Google inks smart home cooperation deal with ADT

Monday 3 August 2020 | 14:06 CET | News

Google has announced a multi-year smart home cooperation deal with ADT, the provider of security and alarm systems, under which it will buy a 6.6 percent stake in the company for USD 450 million. As part of the agreement, ADT’s 20,000 technicians will sell and install Google devices like Nest Cameras and Nest Hub Max, powered by Google Assistant. Nest devices, powered by Google's machine learning capabilities, will also enhance ADT's security monitoring and become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering. 

Google said the goal is to give customers fewer false alarms, more ways to receive security alerts, and provide a better detection of potential incidents inside and around the home. ADT customers will get access to Nest Aware, a service that keeps people informed about important events at home, including intelligent alerts and event history recording for up to 30 days. 

Google’s investment is expected to close in the third quarter. 


This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

