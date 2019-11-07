Google inks smart home cooperation deal with ADT

Google has announced a multi-year smart home cooperation deal with ADT, the provider of security and alarm systems, under which it will buy a 6.6 percent stake in the company for USD 450 million. As part of the agreement, ADT’s 20,000 technicians will sell and install Google devices like Nest Cameras and Nest Hub Max, powered by Google Assistant. Nest devices, powered by Google's machine learning capabilities, will also enhance ADT's security monitoring and become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering.
Google said the goal is to give customers fewer false alarms, more ways to receive security alerts, and provide a better detection of potential incidents inside and around the home. ADT customers will get access to Nest Aware, a service that keeps people informed about important events at home, including intelligent alerts and event history recording for up to 30 days.
Google’s investment is expected to close in the third quarter.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions