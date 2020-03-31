Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google launches new Fitbit 5 and premium services, with Will Smith as ambassador

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 15:44 CET | News
Google has unveiled the new Fitbit Charge 5, its first major release since acquiring Fitbit earlier this year. The new model comes with a slimmer profile, upgraded display and a six-month subscription to the expanded Fitbit Premium services included in the price. The company also signed up actor Will Smith as the new ambassador for the Fitbit brand. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Fitbit / Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google, Samsung partner on new wearables OS
Published 19 May 2021 09:55 CET | World
Google and Samsung announced they have developed a common operating system for wearable devices. Samsung's Tizen will be folded ...

Fitbit unveils fashion-focused Luxe fitness tracker
Published 20 Apr 2021 08:54 CET | World
Fitbit has officially unveiled its latest fitness band, a fashion-focused device called Fitbit Luxe that it describes as its ...

Fitbit unveils Fitbit Ace 3 tracker for kids
Published 10 Mar 2021 09:46 CET | World
Fitbit has announced the Fitbit Ace 3, the brand's next generation activity and sleep tracker for kids aged 6 and older. ...

Google completes acquisition of Fitbit
Published 14 Jan 2021 17:15 CET | World
Google has completed its acquisition of Fitbit, surmounting various regulatory. The USD 2.1 billion takeover was announced in ...

Google wins EU clearance for Fitbit takeover after data, API commitments
Published 17 Dec 2020 16:28 CET | Europe
Google has secured clearance from the European Commission for its takeover of Fitbit, after agreeing to limits on how it can use ...

Fitbit shows some sequential recovery but virus pandemic continues to bite in Q3
Published 05 Nov 2020 09:23 CET | World
Fitbit reported another set of lower results for the third quarter but showed signs of recovery on a sequential basis, with more ...

Fitbit ECG smartwatch app gets US, EU clearance
Published 14 Sep 2020 12:00 CET | World
Fitbit said its electrocardiogram (ECG) app has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and received the ...

Fitbit launches new Fitbit Charge 4 health, fitness tracker
Published 31 Mar 2020 21:48 CET | World
Fitbit has announced the launch of the Fitbit Charge 4 health and fitness tracker, with features including built-in GPS, Spotify, ...





Related Info

Google, Samsung partner on new wearables OS
19 May | World | News
Fitbit unveils fashion-focused Luxe fitness tracker
20 Apr | World | News
Fitbit unveils Fitbit Ace 3 tracker for kids
10 Mar | World | News
Google completes acquisition of Fitbit
14 Jan | World | News
Google wins EU clearance for Fitbit takeover after data, API commitments
17 Dec 2020 | Europe | News
Fitbit shows some sequential recovery but virus pandemic continues to bite in Q3
5 Nov 2020 | World | News
Fitbit ECG smartwatch app gets US, EU clearance
14 Sep 2020 | World | News
Fitbit launches new Fitbit Charge 4 health, fitness tracker
31 Mar 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Gamescom
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
02 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
02 Sep Broadcom fiscal Q3
02 Sep Ooma fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now