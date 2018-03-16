Edition: International
Google, Samsung partner on new wearables OS

Wednesday 19 May 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
Google and Samsung announced they have developed a common operating system for wearable devices. Samsung's Tizen will be folded into Wear OS for a unified platform that will start rolling out later this year on Samsung and other devices. The new software also integrates features from Fitbit following its takeover by Google. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Fitbit / Google / Samsung
Countries: World
