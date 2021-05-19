Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google previews new Android 12L software for tablets

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 12:11 CET | News
Google has announced a new version of the Android operating system for large screens. The software responds to increased demand for Chromebooks and tablets in the past year, as well as the emerging foldables market segment. Presented at the Android Dev Summit, a preview of Android 12L is available first for the Lenovo P12 Pro and the full software should launch early next year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google introduceert Android 12L-besturingssysteem voor foldables en tablets
Published 28 Oct 2021 14:38 CET | World
Google heeft een nieuwe versie van het Android-besturingssysteem voor grote schermen aangekondigd. De software speelt in op de ...

Google releases Android 12
Published 06 Oct 2021 11:10 CET | World
Google has made a stable version of Android 12 available on the Android Open Source Project, officially launching its new version ...

Microsoft updates Surface range with new laptops, foldable tablet
Published 23 Sep 2021 09:07 CET | World
Microsoft has updated its Surface hardware range ahead of the launch of Windows 11 next month. Along with new laptops and 2-in-1 ...

Apple updates iPad, iPad Mini tablets, to launch Watch 7 later this year
Published 15 Sep 2021 09:14 CET | World
Apple presented the new Apple Watch 7 series and updates to the classic iPad and iPad mini at its fall product launch. The new ...

Lenovo announces 2 new 5G tablets in Europe
Published 08 Sep 2021 10:39 CET | World
Lenovo has announced new premium 5G tablets at its annual product launch event. The 12-inch Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet will launch ...

Global tablet demand strong in Q2 but component/transport constraints imperil H2 - study
Published 30 Jul 2021 12:33 CET | World
The global tablet market saw a fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the three months to end-June but constraints on the supply ...

Lenovo introduces new Android tablets, wall clock at MWC
Published 28 Jun 2021 09:49 CET | World
Lenovo has unveiled a number of new Android tablets and a wall clock with wireless charging ahead of MWC21. The tablets include ...





Related Info

Google introduceert Android 12L-besturingssysteem voor foldables en tablets
14:38 | World | News
Google releases Android 12
6 Oct | World | News
Microsoft updates Surface range with new laptops, foldable tablet
23 Sep | World | News
Apple updates iPad, iPad Mini tablets, to launch Watch 7 later this year
15 Sep | World | News
Lenovo announces 2 new 5G tablets in Europe
8 Sep | World | News
Global tablet demand strong in Q2 but component/transport constraints imperil H2 - study
30 Jul | World | News
Lenovo introduces new Android tablets, wall clock at MWC
28 Jun | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
27 Oct Android Dev Summit
28 Oct Millicom Q3 2021
28 Oct CyrusOne Q3
28 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3
28 Oct Rovio Q3 2021
28 Oct MTN Nigeria Q3 2021
28 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3
28 Oct Comcast Q3
28 Oct Nokia Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
28 Oct Swisscom Q3 2021
28 Oct American Tower Corporation Q3
28 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
28 Oct HKBN FY results
28 Oct Amazon Q3
28 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2021
28 Oct CoreSite Q3 2021
28 Oct Airtel Africa Q3 2021
28 Oct Veon Q3 2021
28 Oct Apple fiscal Q3
28 Oct Telenet Q3 2021
28 Oct Cellnex Q3 2021
28 Oct Berec stakeholders forum
28 Oct Facebook Connect
29 Oct Proximus Q3 2021
29 Oct Tecnotree Q3 results
29 Oct Charter Communications Q3
29 Oct Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
29 Oct NEC fiscal Q2
29 Oct Shentel Q3 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now