Google shutters Plex bank accounts project

Monday 4 October 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Google has let go of plans to introduce Plex, the mobile-first bank account system it announced in August 2020, that would have been integrated into Google Pay, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The bank account system was set to launch this year but met setbacks, namely the coronavirus pandemic, but also the April departure of the Google Pay executive at the head of the project.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
