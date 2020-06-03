Edition: International
Greece opens tender for Ultra-Fast Broadband subsidies

Thursday 24 June 2021 | 09:46 CET | News
Greece's digital ministry announced the opening of a call for proposals for the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) infrastructure development project. With a budget of EUR 700 million, the UFBB is one of the largest PPP telecommunications projects in Europe.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Intracom / OTE / Vodafone / Wind Hellas
Countries: Greece
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

