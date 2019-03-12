Grillo calls Open Fiber 'failure', says CDP should lead merger with TIM

Beppe Grillo, co-founder of Italy's Five Star political movement, has called for state bank CDP to merge Open Fiber with TIM, in order to create a single national network. In a new blog post, he said the Open Fiber project led by CDP and Enel had been a "failure" and the network should be merged with TIM in order to achieve national fibre coverage.
Grillo said the creation of Open Fiber was leading to the duplication of investments and wasted resources. Furthermore, CDP faced a conflict of interests, as the bank is also a major shareholder in TIM. He called for CDP to increase its stake in TIM to at least match the largest shareholder Vivendi. Furthermore, with the low TIM share price, CDP could make an offer to buy out Vivendi, Grillo said.
In addition, CDP should replace the CEO and management at Open Fiber, according to Grillo. With the larger stake in TIM, it would then have the control to lead a merger of the companies.
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber have already been holding talks on a potential combination of their assets, but have struggled to reach agreement. On the same day as Grillo's blog post, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government could look at increasing its stake in TIM in order to try and speed up the talks, Fatto.it reports.
Grillo had previously called for TIM's network to be taken entirely into public hands. He said a "lesser evil" given the difficult conditions at the moment in the country could be a single infrastructure in private ownership but open to all, assuming it can make the necessary investments in closing the digital divide.
