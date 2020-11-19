Edition: International
HBO Max customers to get free access to 'Wonder Woman 1984' at cinema release

Thursday 19 November 2020 | 09:58 CET | News

AT&T's new streaming service HBO Max will get a boost at Christmas with the simultaneous release of the film 'Wonder Woman 1984' in cinemas and online in the US. The operator's studio Warner Bros said it would put the film on HBO Max for a month from the same day as its release in theatres. 

The film comes out on 25 December in US, after several delays earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner said a simultaneous release on HBO Max means more fans should have a chance to see the film at its release, while those who want to can still benefit from the theatre experience. 

HBO Max customers will not pay any extra for the film. After the one month on HBO Max, the movie will remain in theatres and continue a traditional release cycle across other platforms. 


Categories: Internet
Companies: AT&T / HBO / Warner Bros
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

