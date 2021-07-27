Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

HMD Global expands Nokia range with rugged phone, new audio range and Spotify deal

Tuesday 27 July 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
HMD Global is expanding its range of products under the Nokia brand. The new devices include the rugged XR20 smartphone, the entry-level C30 and a new Nokia 6310 feature phone. HMD also introduces several ranges of audio accessories and announced a partnership with Spotify to pre-install the music service on Nokia phones.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Corning / HMD Global / Nokia / Spotify
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

HMD Global biedt nieuwe Nokia-devices en sluit deal met Spotify
Published 27 Jul 2021 10:51 CET | World
HMD Global breidt zijn productassortiment uit onder het merk Nokia. De nieuwe toestellen zijn onder meer de robuuste ...

HMD Global to use Nokia Wing for enterprise-focused IoT platform
Published 15 Jun 2021 15:35 CET | World
Nokia announced an agreement to enable HMD Global to support enterprise customers the world over with IoT connectivity via Nokia ...

HMD starts global launch of new HMD Mobile MVNO in UK
Published 06 May 2021 14:44 CET | United Kingdom
HMD Global has announced the launch of a new MVNO in the UK called HMD Mobile, using the EE network. HMD Mobile plans are ...

HMD Global expands in enterprise market with EMM service
Published 06 May 2021 14:34 CET | World
HMD Global announced the launch of an enterprise mobile management service. HMD Enable Pro is available on a monthly subscription ...

HMD Global overhauls Nokia smartphone range, starts own MVNO
Published 08 Apr 2021 17:21 CET | United Kingdom
HMD Global is overhauling the Nokia smartphone range with three new series of devices. The company's new marketing plays on ...

HMD Global launches Nokia 1.4 smartphone
Published 03 Feb 2021 15:06 CET | World
HMD Global has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Nokia 1.4. Its screen stretches 6.51 inches edge-to-edge, ...





Related Info

HMD Global biedt nieuwe Nokia-devices en sluit deal met Spotify
27 Jul | World | News
HMD Global to use Nokia Wing for enterprise-focused IoT platform
15 Jun | World | News
HMD starts global launch of new HMD Mobile MVNO in UK
6 May | United Kingdom | News
HMD Global expands in enterprise market with EMM service
6 May | World | News
HMD Global overhauls Nokia smartphone range, starts own MVNO
8 Apr | United Kingdom | News
HMD Global launches Nokia 1.4 smartphone
3 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jul Telefonica Deutschland Q2 2021
28 Jul Facebook Q2
28 Jul Equinix Q2
28 Jul Spotify Q2 2021
28 Jul Cirrus Logic Q1
28 Jul Ribbon Communications Q2 2021
28 Jul Extreme Networks fiscal Q4
28 Jul Altice USA Q2
28 Jul Qualcomm fiscal Q3
28 Jul Ooredoo Q2 2021
29 Jul T-Mobile US Q2 2021
29 Jul Cellnex Q2
29 Jul Comcast Q2 2021
29 Jul Nokia Q2 2021
29 Jul Cellnex Q2 2021
29 Jul Hrvatski Telekom Q2 2021
29 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2021
29 Jul Skyworks fiscal Q3
29 Jul Casa Systems Q2
29 Jul Citrix Systems Q2
29 Jul Amazon Q2
29 Jul BT fiscal Q1
29 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2021
29 Jul CoreSite Q2 2021
29 Jul American Tower Corp Q2 2021
29 Jul Fortinet Q2
29 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Millicom Q2 2021
29 Jul Samsung Electronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
29 Jul Telenet Q2 2021
29 Jul Liberty Global Q2 2021
29 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Q2 2021
29 Jul Orange Q2 2021
29 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2021
29 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2021
29 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now