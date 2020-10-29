Edition: International
Spotify warns of continued Covid impact as Q2 customer growth misses guidance

Wednesday 28 July 2021 | 12:53 CET | News
Spotify added fewer subscribers than expected in the second quarter, blaming Covid-19 headwinds and problems with a third-party distributor. Total monthly active users grew by 9 million compared to March and were 22 percent higher year-on-year at 365 million, just below its forecast of 366-373 million. The company said customer growth improved in the latter part of the quarter after it resolved the distribution problems, but it can't rule out further fluctuations due to the ongoing pandemic. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Spotify
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

