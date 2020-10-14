Edition: International
Wireless

Honor introduces new V40 5G flagship, branding strategy

Friday 22 January 2021 | 10:04 CET | News
Honor, the consumer smartphone brand spun off by Huawei in November, has unveiled its new V40 5G flagship phone together with a revamped branding strategy. The brand acquired by a Shenzhen-based consortium at the end of last year confirmed partnerships with suppliers such as AMD, Intel, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK hynix and Sony. It also said it would be focusing on three key pillars – "All Scenarios, All Channels and All People" – while continuing to embrace its "1+8+N" product strategy and work closely with leading service providers all over the world.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Honor
Countries: China / World
