Honor launches new flagship foldable smartphone

Monday 10 January 2022 | 15:52 CET | News
Honor has confirmed the launch of its first foldable smartphone, featuring the latest Qualcomm processor, the updated Magic UI 6.0 and flagship specifications. The Honor Magic V will launch in China on 18 January for CNY 9,999 for the 12+256GB version and CNY 10,999 for the 12+512GB model.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Honor / Qualcomm
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

