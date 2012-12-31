Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Huawei CFO released after settling fraud charges with US

Monday 27 September 2021 | 08:36 CET | News
The US has agreed to drop its extradition request for Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng after she admitted to misleading banks over the company's sales in Iran. As a result, she was able to leave Canada and fly to China, after being under house arrest for nearly three years in Vancouver. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei unveils Hertz platform antennas

Published 27 Sep 2021 11:11 CET | World
Huawei has unveiled Hertz platform antennas, saying these will help operations evolve sub-3 GHz into NR, important for 5G ...

Extradition case against Huawei CFO to resume in October after hearings completed
Published 19 Aug 2021 10:53 CET | World
The hearing of the US government's extradition case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has ended in Canada. The British Columbia ...

US accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets from American companies
Published 14 Feb 2020 08:51 CET | United States
The US has filed a new lawsuit against Huawei for alleged stealing of trade secrets from US companies. The suit filed in federal ...

Huawei CFO fights extradition to US in latest hearings, ruling expected by April
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:39 CET | Canada
Four days of hearings have ended in Canada on the US request to extradite Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou for alleged fraud and sanctions ...

Huawei CFO's lawyers argue against US extradition request
Published 09 May 2019 10:28 CET | Canada
Huawei has claimed political interference and denied the charges against its CFO Meng Wanzhou in a pre-hearing of the US's ...

US charges Huawei with violating sanctions and stealing trade secrets
Published 29 Jan 2019 09:16 CET | United States
The US Department of Justice has charged Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng and Huawei with financial fraud, with Huawei Device USA and the ...

US set to request extradition of Huawei CFO from Canada
Published 23 Jan 2019 09:30 CET | United States
The US plans to formally request within a week that Canada extradite Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to stand trial for charges related ...

Huawei alleged links to Iran exposed in new documents by Reuters
Published 09 Jan 2019 10:33 CET | Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Reuters has discovered documents that suggest Huawei may have been more closely linked than suggested with two companies accused ...

Huawei CFO released on CAD 10 million bail
Published 12 Dec 2018 08:44 CET | World
Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou has been released from arrest in Canada after agreeing to post CAD 10 million bail after three days of ...

Huawei CFO arrested in Canada on suspected US trade sanctions violation
Published 06 Dec 2018 09:20 CET | World
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on 1 December at the request of US law enforcement authorities, on suspicion she ...

Huawei partner tried to sell HP equipment to Iran
Published 31 Dec 2012 09:59 CET | United States
Mobile Telecommunication of Iran (MCI) was offered at least EUR 1.3 million of embargoed HP computer equipment in 2010 as part of ...





Related Info

Huawei unveils Hertz platform antennas
27 Sep | World | News
Extradition case against Huawei CFO to resume in October after hearings completed
19 Aug | World | News
US accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets from American companies
14 Feb 2020 | United States | News
Huawei CFO fights extradition to US in latest hearings, ruling expected by April
24 Jan 2020 | Canada | News
Huawei CFO's lawyers argue against US extradition request
9 May 2019 | Canada | News
US charges Huawei with violating sanctions and stealing trade secrets
29 Jan 2019 | United States | News
US set to request extradition of Huawei CFO from Canada
23 Jan 2019 | United States | News
Huawei alleged links to Iran exposed in new documents by Reuters
9 Jan 2019 | Iran (Islamic Republic of) | News
Huawei CFO released on CAD 10 million bail
12 Dec 2018 | World | News
Huawei CFO arrested in Canada on suspected US trade sanctions violation
6 Dec 2018 | World | News
Huawei partner tried to sell HP equipment to Iran
31 Dec 2012 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
28 Sep TD Synnex fiscal Q3
28 Sep TikTok World
28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
28 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q2
29 Sep Vodafone digital services investors day
29 Sep Blockchain Expo North America 2021
29 Sep Submarine Networks World 2021
30 Sep WANdisco H1 2021
30 Sep NTT IR Day
30 Sep Foxtel strategy day
05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now