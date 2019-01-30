Edition: International
Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung present new video coding standard MPEG-5

Friday 8 May 2020 | 09:50 CET | News
Huawei, Qualcomm and Samsung have welcomed a new video coding standard called MPEG-5 Essential Video Coding (EVC). The standard delivers 4K UHD video with greater compression and efficiency when compared to the previous standard codec. It does this by improving compression capabilities; this in turn will let more screens display 4K, 8K, VR, AR and HDR content and help increase service possibilities. The standard is expected to help provide emerging delivery protocols and networks such as 5G. 

The three companies contributed to the technology behind the new standard and will now continue working on promoting its adoption and deployment. The companies have committed also to offering “fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory” terms for their respective essential patent claims covering the standard. 

Huawei, Qualcomm, and Samsung will announce their respective licensing terms covering the MPEG-5 EVC by April 2022, no later than two years from the Final Draft International Standard publication date of April 2020.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Huawei / Qualcomm / Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung werken aan video coding voor 5G
