Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Huawei revenues fall 29% in 2021 to CNY 634 billion

Monday 3 January 2022 | 08:55 CET | News
Huawei's revenues fell to CNY 634 billion (USD 99.5 billion) in 2021, according to a a new year message released by rotating chairman Guo Ping. That's down 29 percent from the CNY 891.4 billion in sales reported by the company for 2020. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei mulls new licensing deals to keep smartphone business alive - report
Published 16 Nov 2021 12:44 CET | World
Huawei is planning to license its handset designs to third parties as a way to gain access to critical components from US ...

Huawei revenues fall 32% to CNY 456 billion in 9 months

Published 29 Oct 2021 14:12 CET | World
Huawei revenues for the first three quarters of 2021 fell to CNY 455.8 billion from 671.3 billion the year before. The net margin ...

Huawei wins contract for energy storage project in Saudi Arabia
Published 21 Oct 2021 13:47 CET | Saudi Arabia
Huawei Digital Power has signed a key contract with SEPCOIII for the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia with 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh ...

Huawei selects WDC Networks as Digital Power partner in Brazil
Published 20 Oct 2021 15:02 CET | Brazil
Huawei, through its new Digital Power division, announced a strategic partnership with Brazilian technology company WDC Networks....

Huawei launches Watch 3 and Nova 8 in Qatar
Published 25 Aug 2021 12:21 CET | Qatar
Huawei announced the launch of the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro smartwatches and the Huawei nova 8 smartphone in Qatar. ...

Huawei launches HarmonyOS to power new ecosystem of devices
Published 02 Jun 2021 16:41 CET | World
Huawei is moving ahead with the roll-out of its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2, for mobile devices. At a launch of new ...

Huawei sales tumble 16.5% in Q1 as Honor sale, US sanctions hit consumer business
Published 28 Apr 2021 09:49 CET | World
Huawei reported first-quarter sales down 16.5 percent year-on-year to CNY 152.2 billion. While its consumer business suffered ...

Huawei unveils first car co-branded with Huawei Inside

Published 20 Apr 2021 11:20 CET | China
Huawei announced the launch of the first vehicle integrated with Huawei's intelligent automotive platform at the 2021 Arcfox ...

Huawei reports small increase in FY sales, profit despite US sanctions

Published 31 Mar 2021 13:11 CET | World
Huawei managed to grow its sales and profits in 2020 despite the US government restrictions on the company. The company said ...

Huawei opens 5G slicing, deterministic networking labs with Chinese partners
Published 04 Mar 2021 08:27 CET | China
Huawei, China Unicom, China Mobile, China Telecom, Digital Domain, China Sports Media, Gree, TD Tech, AsiaInfo and other members ...

Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable dual-screen phone
Published 22 Feb 2021 15:45 CET | China
Huawei has announced the release in China of the Mate X2 flagship smartphone, its first dual-screen foldable device since the ...

Huawei appoints new head of cloud services, AI business groups
Published 29 Jan 2021 16:56 CET | World
Huawei has named Richard Yu Chengdong the head of its cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) business groups, as it ...





Related Info

Huawei mulls new licensing deals to keep smartphone business alive - report
16 Nov 2021 | World | News
Huawei revenues fall 32% to CNY 456 billion in 9 months
29 Oct 2021 | World | News
Huawei wins contract for energy storage project in Saudi Arabia
21 Oct 2021 | Saudi Arabia | News
Huawei selects WDC Networks as Digital Power partner in Brazil
20 Oct 2021 | Brazil | News
Huawei launches Watch 3 and Nova 8 in Qatar
25 Aug 2021 | Qatar | News
Huawei launches HarmonyOS to power new ecosystem of devices
2 Jun 2021 | World | News
Huawei sales tumble 16.5% in Q1 as Honor sale, US sanctions hit consumer business
28 Apr 2021 | World | News
Huawei unveils first car co-branded with Huawei Inside
20 Apr 2021 | China | News
Huawei reports small increase in FY sales, profit despite US sanctions
31 Mar 2021 | World | News
Huawei opens 5G slicing, deterministic networking labs with Chinese partners
4 Mar 2021 | China | News
Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable dual-screen phone
22 Feb 2021 | China | News
Huawei appoints new head of cloud services, AI business groups
29 Jan 2021 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Jan CES
11 Jan TD Synnex fiscal Q4
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now