Huawei reports small increase in FY sales, profit despite US sanctions

Wednesday 31 March 2021 | 13:11 CET | News
Huawei managed to grow its sales and profits in 2020 despite the US government restrictions on the company. The company said turnover reached CNY 891.4 billion (USD 136.7 billion) last year, up 3.8 percent, and net profit rose 3.2 percent to CNY 64.6 billion.

This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

