Huawei sales tumble nearly 30% in H1 as consumer, carrier activities hit by US restrictions

Friday 6 August 2021 | 11:26 CET | News
Huawei reported revenues for the first half of 2021 at CNY 320.4 billion, down sharply from CNY 454 billion reported for the same period in 2020. The consumer business showed the biggest fall, with revenues down 47 percent year-on-year to CNY 135.7 billion, and the carrier networks business also suffered a drop in sales, to CNY 136.9 billion compared to CNY 159.6 billion a year ago. 

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
