Huawei in talks to sell off x86 server business - report

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 09:18 CET | News
Huawei is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the US blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel, Bloomberg reports. People familiar with the matter said the company is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer.

Categories: General
Companies: Honor / Huawei / Intel
Countries: China / World
