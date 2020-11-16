Edition: International
Huawei announces P50 flagships with 4G only, own OS

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 18:39 CET | News
Huawei announced the launch of its new range of P50 Series mobile phones featuring water and dust-proofing and dual stero speakers. The phones are powered by either the company's own flagship Kirin 9000 chip or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G, both using a 5nm process, and feature the company's in-house HarmonyOS2 operating system rather than Android

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Qualcomm
Countries: World
Related

Huawei kondigt P50-smartphones aan zonder 5G en Android
Published 30 Jul 2021 11:57 CET | World
Huawei heeft de lancering aangekondigd van zijn nieuwe reeks smartphones uit de P50-serie, met water- en stofdichtheid en dubbele ...

Global smartphone shipments slow to 7% growth in Q2; Xiaomi leapfrogs Apple for 2nd place
Published 29 Jul 2021 16:36 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments totalled 299.1 million units in the second quarter of 2021, up 6.9 percent from the same period a ...

Honor previews new Magic3 series with Qualcomm 888 Plus chip
Published 20 Jul 2021 13:56 CET | World
Honor announced that it will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset on its next flagship smartphone, the Magic3 series ...

Huawei kicks off annual HMS app innovation contest

Published 24 Jun 2021 12:09 CET | World
The 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP 2021), which is themed HMS Innovate for All, has officially kicked off. ...

Honor unveils new Honor 50 series with 108MP cameras and Google apps
Published 17 Jun 2021 09:27 CET | World
Honor has announced the upcoming launch of the first three smartphones in its new mid-range Honor 50 series, initially in China. ...

Huawei launches HarmonyOS to power new ecosystem of devices
Published 02 Jun 2021 16:41 CET | World
Huawei is moving ahead with the roll-out of its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2, for mobile devices. At a launch of new ...

Huawei founder says company should focus on software, a field 'outside of US control'
Published 25 May 2021 09:56 CET | World
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said in an internal memo to staff that the company should put its focus on software, an area where ...

Huawei sales tumble 16.5% in Q1 as Honor sale, US sanctions hit consumer business
Published 28 Apr 2021 09:49 CET | World
Huawei reported first-quarter sales down 16.5 percent year-on-year to CNY 152.2 billion. While its consumer business suffered ...

Qualcomm gets US govt licence to supply Huawei with 4G chips
Published 16 Nov 2020 09:35 CET | World
Qualcomm has received a licence from the US government to sell 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei, giving it an exemption to US ...





