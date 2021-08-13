Edition: International
Huawei introduces P50 Pocket foldable flip phone

Thursday 23 December 2021 | 15:58 CET | News
Huawei has unveiled its new P50 Pocket smartphone. The flip phone comes with a 6.9-inch foldable Oled screen when open and a 1-inch round screen on the outside cover. For the moment, only a release in China is planned. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: China
