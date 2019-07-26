Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Honor unveils new Honor 50 series with 108MP cameras and Google apps

Thursday 17 June 2021 | 09:27 CET | News
Honor has announced the upcoming launch of the first three smartphones in its new mid-range Honor 50 series, initially in China. In a statement, the company confirmed that the Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 and Honor 50 SE will be its first devices to ship with Google Mobile Services preinstalled in over a year. Honor has been unable to ship Google's apps and services on its devices since parent company Huawei was placed on the United States entity list but the situation has now changed in the wake of Honor's sale.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / Honor / Huawei
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Honor brings upgraded MagicBook laptops to Europe
Published 18 May 2021 13:54 CET | Europe
Honor said its upgraded MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are now available in Europe. The laptops come with 11th Gen Intel core ...

Honor Band 6 launches with bigger display, premium health monitoring features
Published 25 Mar 2021 11:22 CET | World
Honor announced the availability of the Honor Band 6, the latest addition to Honor's premium wearable lineup. Equipped with a ...

Honor introduces new V40 5G flagship, branding strategy
Published 22 Jan 2021 10:04 CET | China
Honor, the consumer smartphone brand spun off by Huawei in November, has unveiled its new V40 5G flagship phone together with a ...

Huawei confirms sale of Honor business to Shenzhen consortium
Published 17 Nov 2020 08:46 CET | China
Huawei has confirmed an agreement to sell its consumer smartphone brand Honor and related business to a consortium led by the ...

Honor launches e-commerce platform in UK with multiple discounts
Published 24 May 2020 22:14 CET | United Kingdom
Honor has announced the launch of its HiHonor e-commerce platform in the UK, which begins trading from 21 May....

Honor unveils health-focused MagicWatch 2
Published 26 Nov 2019 13:58 CET | World
Huawei's brand Honor has launched its latest smartwatch, promising up to 14 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance and a ...

Honor releases 9X smartphone in Europe for EUR 299
Published 25 Oct 2019 10:36 CET | Europe
Huawei's brand Honor is launching its 9X smartphone in Europe, after an earlier release in China. The phone is priced at EUR 299 ...

Honor starts global sale of Honor 20 Pro
Published 26 Jul 2019 11:43 CET | World
Honor announced the commercial availability of the highly-anticipated Honor 20 Pro, with Russia being the first market to kick ...





Related Info

Honor brings upgraded MagicBook laptops to Europe
18 May | Europe | News
Honor Band 6 launches with bigger display, premium health monitoring features
25 Mar | World | News
Honor introduces new V40 5G flagship, branding strategy
22 Jan | China | News
Huawei confirms sale of Honor business to Shenzhen consortium
17 Nov 2020 | China | News
Honor launches e-commerce platform in UK with multiple discounts
24 May 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Honor unveils health-focused MagicWatch 2
26 Nov 2019 | World | News
Honor releases 9X smartphone in Europe for EUR 299
25 Oct 2019 | Europe | News
Honor starts global sale of Honor 20 Pro
26 Jul 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jun Vivatech 2021
18 Jun Freenet AGM
21 Jun Vivendi AGM
21 Jun International Telecoms Week
21 Jun European Spectrum Congress
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
23 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1
24 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2021-Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now