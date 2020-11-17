Edition: International
US security agencies split on sanctions against Honor - report

Tuesday 21 September 2021 | 08:48 CET | News
US security agencies are divided over whether to place Honor, the smartphone maker spun off from Huawei, on the export blacklist, the Washington Post reports. It will be up to political leaders at the agencies to decide whether the Chinese company should face restrictions on doing business with US companies. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Honor / Huawei
Countries: United States / World
Related

Honor launches flagship Magic3 range featuring Snapdragon 888+ chip
Published 12 Aug 2021 17:07 CET | World
Honor announced the launch of its new Magic3 series of smartphones, with top models featuring the new, premium Snapdragon 888 ...

Huawei sales tumble nearly 30% in H1 as consumer, carrier activities hit by US restrictions
Published 06 Aug 2021 11:26 CET | World
Huawei reported revenues for the first half of 2021 at CNY 320.4 billion, down sharply from CNY 454 billion reported for the same ...

Huawei smartphone shipments to more than halve in 2021 - report
Published 19 Feb 2021 09:44 CET | World
Huawei Technologies has notified its suppliers that its smartphone component orders will fall by more than 60 percent this year, ...

Huawei founder hopes for 'open policy' from new US government
Published 09 Feb 2021 12:38 CET | China
Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei said he hopes the new US government pursues an "open policy" that benefits American firms and ...

Huawei confirms sale of Honor business to Shenzhen consortium
Published 17 Nov 2020 08:46 CET | China
Huawei has confirmed an agreement to sell its consumer smartphone brand Honor and related business to a consortium led by the ...





