EU, US agree new cooperation on tech issues in first bilateral council meeting

Thursday 30 September 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
The EU and US have held the first meeting of their joint Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh. They agreed to work together on a wide range of issues, from rebalancing the global semiconductor supply chain to standards for 6G and new AI technologies. Several working groups have been set up to further the goals. 

Categories: General
Countries: Europe / United States
