EU's digital gatekeeper regulation moves ahead after key committee approval

Tuesday 23 November 2021 | 14:03 CET | News
The EU's proposed Digital Markets Act has taken a key step towards becoming law with approval from the European Parliament's Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee. The full parliament is expected to approve the text in December, allowing negotiations to start with the EU Council on a final version of the law designed to rein in predatory commercial practices by large internet platforms. 

Categories: Internet
Countries: Europe
